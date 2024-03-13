Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Gurvinder Dari was jailed alongside two brothers for drugs offences in July of 2023.

Dari, aged 30, was jailed alongside his cousins Dylon and Reis Salhan last year. The three ran a significant West Midlands drugs operation supplying cocaine, heroin and cannabis to users.

Gurvinder Dari. Photo: West Midlands Police

Now Dari has been sentenced to a further five years after it was found that he had supplied a bag containing a 9mm pistol to an address in Tipton.

The bag was found under a bed at the address during a police raid in 2021 in which five rounds of ammunition and cannabis were also found.

The bag the gun was found in. Photo: West Midlands Police

Dari, previously of The Ridings in Cannock, was brought to Wolverhampton Crown Court from custody last week and was sentenced to five years in prison for possession of a firearm and ammunition, to be served after the 12-year sentence he is already serving for being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of diamorphine with intent to supply.

The man who had the gun, ammo and cannabis at his home, Simon Malhi, previously received a six-year prison sentence after he admitted possessing a firearm, ammunition and class A drugs.

Simon Malhi. Photo: West Midlands Police

Detective Constable Ed Costello said: "We obtained CCTV footage of Dari handing Malhi a man bag containing the firearm which could have been used for further criminality.

"Dari got Malhi to do his dirty work for him and hide the dangerous weapon at his address.

"However, we're well-versed in carrying out such searches so were able to recover the weapon along with the ammunition.

"Dari will now face extra time behind bars."