Crimes involving zombie knives and machetes in the West Midlands rocket over past three years

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It comes in the wake of another murder investigation being launched after a teenager was fatally stabbed in West Park, Wolverhampton, on Thursday afternoon.

Zombie knives have been increasingly linked to violent crimes and gang use.

Inspired by zombie films, they often have one smooth blade and one serrated edge.

Data gathered by freedom of information requests to UK police forces found that zombie knife crimes have increased a staggering 185 per cent across the county, with figures at their highest last year.

In 2021, there were 99 incidents of zombie knife crime, according to West Midlands Police.

This soared to 202 the following year and rose again to 282 crimes in 2023.

The police force also confirmed that the number of young people under the age of 18 who have been victims of crimes involving zombie knives has tripled since 2021.

New legislation is expected to come into play this September.

It will see a complete prohibition of the blades, and anyone found in possession will be subject to jail time.

The weapons were technically banned in 2016 but a loophole has seen them remain on the streets.

Under current legislation, only knives that are “designed to look intimidating and threatening” are banned.

Popular actor and rapper Idris Elba recently launched a campaign focused on youth violence and began lobbying for zombie knives and machetes to be banned immediately.

Nikita, Idris Elba and Pooja during a meeting in London

In January, Elba said the start date for the government’s ban is “far too long away” and called for additional support for community groups tackling knife crime.

The schoolboy killers of Wolverhampton schoolboy Ronan Kanda bought a sickening array of ninja swords, machetes and zombie knives despite being under 18.

His killers Prabjeet Veadhesa and Sukhman Shergill were locked up for a total of 34 years last year for his murder.

Ronan's mother, Pooja spoke to the Luther star several times and travelled to London with her daughter Nikita to discuss Ronan and her knife crime campaigns.

Ronan Kanda

The image of her son is being used on posters and billboards throughout the country as part of the national campaign.

The data on zombie knife crimes was gathered by Personal Injury Claims UK which offers a specialist service for anyone looking for support and advice following a knife crime.

For more information visit personalinjuryclaimsuk.org.uk/research-and-statistics/research-statistics-zombie-knives-offences-uk