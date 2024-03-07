Teenager dies at Wolverhampton park as police launched murder investigation

Paramedics called West Midlands Police to West Park at around 4.30pm on Thursday. The teenage boy, whose identity officers are still working to confirm, died a short time later.

On social media, witnesses reported seeing a large number of emergency service vehicles, including the air ambulance.

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch at this early stage of the investigation.

Chief Superintendent Richard Fisher, of Wolverhampton Police, said: "It's absolutely tragic that we have lost another young life to knife crime.

“Our enquiries are at a very early stage, and we have detectives working flat out to find whoever is responsible and bring them into custody as soon as possible.

“We'll be increasing patrols and offering reassurance to the community, and supporting everyone affected, over the coming days.”

People can get in touch with the force via Live Chat on its website or 101, quoting log 3259 of 7 March.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.