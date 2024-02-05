Murdering rapist sentenced to 27 years for stamping Wolverhampton father to death

Carl Ellitts murdered Roy Deeley-Price on May 29 last year over £10 after a four rampage which involved violent robberies and four rapes.

Ellitts, 26, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to murder and four robberies but forced his two female victims to testify against him during a trial in which he was found guilty of counts of rape.

Murder victim Roy Deeley-Price

Today, at Wolverhampton Crown Court he was given a life sentence with a minimum term of 27 years for the murder of 48-year-old Deeley-Price.

Justice Mary Stacey also sentenced Ellitts to ten years for each of the counts of rape, to run concurrently, and another ten years for robbery and assault offences, also to run concurrent to his 27 year life sentence.

Due to the serious nature of his crimes and previous convictions which including battering women, children and attacking his own family and those of girlfriends, the judge could have sentenced him to a whole life sentence, which would mean he would never have seen the light of day again.

However, Detective Inspector Damien Forrest, from West Midlands Police Homicide Unit, who led the investigation is pleased Ellitts will not be on the streets for decades.

He said: "The shocking violence of Ellitts crimes shocked even our most experienced detectives.

"I am glad this violent bully who targeted the most vulnerable of victims has been taken off the streets for a very long time."

He added: "I'd like to thank the people of Wolverhampton who came forward and helped us with this investigation, we could not have brought him to justice so quickly without him.

"The bravery of his victims, from the robberies and rapes, also needs to be recognised. He did not care about any of them."

The court was shown CCTV of Ellitts repeatedly kicking Roy and stamping on his head, he even stopped halfway through to buy a sandwich from a petrol station with his victim's card, which did not work. He returned and continued to attack his lifeless victim, who was discovered dead on Tettenhall Road hours later.

Ellitts had forced Roy to withdraw £10 from a cashpoint which he did with other victims who he bullied to give him cash.

Roy's sister Claire Reynolds bravely read out her family's victim impact statement to the court before Ellitts was sentenced.

She said: "Roy was just 48-years-old when he was murdered, he had so much more to do in life, he wanted to do so much, whether it was moving to Cornwall or working in America as a long distance lorry driver.

"He was my older brother who I knew was always there for me, he was a loving father to his two children and my mother loved her son so much.

"Our mum will never recover from his death. She is heartbroken and can't see how she can get through each day and has said she wish she was with him now."

"I've lost my elder brother, I've had to stop working because of the enormity of the situation, and waiting to find out exactly happened to him, not knowing can make for the worst nightmares ever."

She added: "This is our new normal, this pain will never leave us, and for what? £10."