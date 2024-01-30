Man charged with dangerous dog offences
Police have charged a man with three counts of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control in a public place following an incident in Small Heath, Birmingham last September.
The 62-year-old man was postal charged and is due to appear before Birmingham Magistrates court on February 22.
The dog remains in secure kennels.
The XL Bully legislation comes into effect on February 1.
From this date owners will need to have an exemption certificate.
Without one, it could result in a conviction, fine, imprisonment or both.