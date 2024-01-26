Jury shown bodycam footage of stabbing aftermath which was 'catalyst for Bailey Atkinson killing'

The teenagers are charged with the murder of 20-year-old Bailey Atkinson, who sustained almost 100 injuries when he was attacked with knives and machetes in Walsall town centre around 1.20am on January 28, last year.

Nottingham Crown Court was told the teenagers armed themselves with machetes and knives when they tracked Mr Atkinson down, driving around the town centre in two cars, one of which was stolen, in convoy.

The motivation for the killing is believed to be the stabbing of the brother of one defendant, Ronan McCulloch, two months earlier in November 2022.

The bodycam footage seen by the jury showed the youngster falling in and out of consciousness in the back of a car outside Bloxwich Police Station.

First police officers and then paramedics attended to him as a crowd of his distraught family and friends gathered round the scene. They could be seen shouting, crying and having to be held back by police officers.

The victim, who had been stabbed in the leg, made a full recovery but the prosecution say his brother and friends began plotting revenge on Mr Atkinson, who they blamed for the attack.

Prosecuting, William Hughes KC told the jury the group then planned the murder of Bailey but waited for the right time.

On the evening of January 27, Bailey was spotted on a night out in Walsall town centre with a female companion.

The prosecution alleges that, alerted to Bailey's vulnerability, the nine defendants met at an ASDA in Darlaston, in two cars. CCTV footage captured the group meeting up.

Mr Hughes described the images to the jury.

He said: "One of the defendants can clearly be seen pulling a machete out of the boot. Then it can be seen the others also had knives and bladed objects."

After ensuring each of them had a weapon they drove to Walsall where they found Bailey, the jury heard.

The subsequent attack was captured on CCTV which had previously been shown to the jury. After some of the attackers pulled on balaclavas they cornered him and after punching him to the ground launched a relentless attack.

Bailey suffered 32 wounds (eight of them stab wounds) and 65 separate bruises, and a blade was left lodged in his back. He died shortly before 3am on January 28.

Patrick Brookes, of Hunter Crescent, Walsall, 18; Ronan McCulloch, of Livingstone Road, Bloxwich, 18; Sonny Loveridge, of Irvine Road, Bloxwich, 19; Nvaah Whitter, Innovation Way, Walsall, 18 and Benjamin Wilkes, Guild Avenue, Bloxwich, 18 are on trial with four other teenagers who cannot be named due to being under 18.

All nine deny murder. The trial continues.