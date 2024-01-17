Patient told nurse 'you are going to die' during strangling attack in hospital, court hears

Kieffer Sutton is accused of the attempted murder of Kazeema Asfal during an incident at the Heath Lane Hospital in West Bromwich shortly after 8pm on July 7 last year.

He is standing trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court where a jury was told that the defendant had been angry about noise made by the nurse's personal alarm.

Giving evidence in the witness box, Mrs Asfal told the jury she and a male nurse were watching the defendant during the night shift when the atmosphere changed.

She said Sutton repeatedly made unpleasant remarks including "he could not wait for what was going to happen" and scared off another female nurse, telling her "I am going to smash your face if you come in".