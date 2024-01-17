Investigations continue in gunshots fired from car

Sandwell Police have said it is continuing to ask for information after the incident, which is believed to have seen gun shots fired from a VW Golf travelling at speed along Woden Road East in Wednesbury on Tuesday afternoon.

The car was found abandoned near Crankhall Lane after colliding with a number of other vehicles and the force has said it is in the early stages of establishing what has happened, with a number of casings recovered and sent off to be forensically examined.

Sandwell Police also said it wanted to reassure residents, with more patrols taking place in the area, and asked for anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible.

A spokesman for Sandwell Police said: "We're continuing to ask for information after gun shots were fired in Wednesbury yesterday (16 January).

"It's understood they came from a VW Golf which was travelling at speed along Woden Road East at around 4.20pm.

"The car was then in collision with a number of other vehicles before being abandoned off Crankhall Lane shortly after.

"We're in the early stages of our investigation to establish exactly what happened and why.

"We've recovered a number of casings to be forensically examined.

"This has understandably caused concern within the area, and we've stepped up patrols as we actively work to identify who was involved.

"We're grateful for the support we've received from the community during our investigation and we remain keen for anyone who has witnessed this incident or has dash cam footage of what happened to contact us.

"You can do this via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101, quoting log 3123 of 16/01/24."