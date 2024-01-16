Racer gets suspended sentence after clocking 70mph on Black Country car cruising route

Rebecca Richold, aged 20, of Armstrong Drive, Worcester, was clocked at speeds of 70mph on the 40mph Kenrick Way, West Bromwich on September 2, 2023.

The stretch of road is used as the starting line for car cruising, with potentially deadly high speed flouting of the law causing residents sleepless nights.

Richold was arrested in a clampdown on cruising and at Birmingham Crown Court admitted to breaching a High Court Order banning the racing.

She was sentenced to a 27-day committal order, suspended for 12 months. If she is caught racing again she will be sent to prison.

Car cruising in the Black Country