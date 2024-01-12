Tragic Bilston toddler's murderer is denied parole after nearly 14 years behind bars

Christopher Taylor, then aged 25, and his 19-year-old girlfriend Kayley Boleyn were jailed for life in July 2010 after murdering little Ryan Lovell-Hancox.

They were given minimum terms of 15 years and 13 years respectively after the court was told the youngster had more than 70 separate injuries on his body when he died.

Boleyn unsuccessfully appealed for parole in 2022 after serving 12 years, and now a similar appeal from Taylor has been provisionally turned down by the Parole Board for England and Wales.