Football fan accused of assaulting policeman after Walsall match claims he was slapped first

Barrow AFC fan Edward Papas, aged 27, was making his way back to his BMW car after the team's 1-0 victory on March 4 last year when he says he was approached by a steward who pushed him and was acting aggressively.

He told Wolverhampton Crown Court, he sought the help of police who were stewarding away fans back to their coaches, with his car directly behind them, and became involved in an altercation with an officer, whom he is on trial accused of assaulting.

Under cross examination from defence lawyer Paul Williams, Papas said he was pushed five times by the officer, whom he admitted swearing at.

The officer then slapped him three times, he said, knocking off his hat, after which 'all hell broke loose', with officers, stewards and fans becoming involved in the scene.