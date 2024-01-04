Bomb squad called into Stourbridge after man arrested on suspicion of threats to kill

Part of Stourbridge was cordoned off today as the bomb disposal unit assessed the items at the address in The Broadway, where a man had yesterday been arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill.

West Midlands Police confirmed the property has now been declared safe and detectives are investigating the case.

A police spokesman told the Express & Star: "Last night (Wednesday), we discovered suspicious items at an address in The Broadway, Norton, after a 37-year-old man from the property was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill. He remains in custody.

"As a precaution, an initial cordon was created around the property and the Army’s explosive ordnance disposal team arrived on scene at midday today (Thursday) to assess the items."

The spokesman added: "The property has been now been made safe and our enquiries are continuing. We are grateful to local residents for their cooperation."

Residents reported seeing nearly 20 emergency vehicles outside the property and were also alarmed to see the bomb squad arrive.