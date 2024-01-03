Man charged with burglary offences after Walsall business broken into twice
A man has been charged with two burglary offences after a business was broken into twice in Walsall.
By Lisa O'Brien
Luke Blakemore-Jones, aged 30, of no fixed abode, will appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow for a first hearing.
He is charged with two offences of burglary of business premises on Lichfield Street on December 25 and January 3.
He has been remanded into custody until his court appearance.