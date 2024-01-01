More guns taken off streets by West Midlands Police last year compared to 2022

A total of 130 guns were taken off the streets by officers last year, compared to 121 in 2022, although the number of weapons being fired fell.

West Midlands Police has vowed to continue to crackdown on organised crime and to clean the region's streets of drugs, guns and serious criminals as part of Operation Target.

Major crime team officers at the force have made a number of key arrests in recent weeks, including on October 2 when police stopped a car and seized a shotgun, drugs, handcuffs and gloves.

The driver's house was then searched where a "large quantity" of drugs was recovered.

The driver was charged and is expected to face trial later this year.

An arrest made on October 13 in a separate incident saw police stop a Ford Fiesta and find a revolver loaded with two bullets.

Two men have since admitted possession of the weapon and are awaiting jail.

Meanwhile, in November, police discovered a loaded gun at the home of a suspected gang member in Handsworth, Birmingham.

He admitted possession of the gun and is expected to be sentenced in February.

This gun was recovered when police stopped a car on October 13

Det Ch Insp Ryan Chambers said: "We’re committed to taking on those who cause the most harm to communities.

"Organised crime groups involved in drugs, guns, and criminal cash should be under no illusion that we are coming for them and will use all our powers and investigative techniques to ensure they spend many years behind bars.

"But to do this, we rely on information from the public. I’d urge anyone who has information about those involved in serious and organised crime to get in touch so that we can take action to protect the public."

Anyone with information about those involved in organised crime should contact West Midlands Police by calling 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.