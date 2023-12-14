Dudley firm where man fell to his death going into liquidation as boss denies offences

Fall victim Maciej Rozanski, aged 43, from Walsall, died following an incident near a building operated by Surface Technik (Old Hill) Limited in Deepdale Lane in Lower Gornal, on June 29, 2018.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday, company manager Robert Hammonds, aged 60, pleaded not guilty to one count of failing to discharge his duty as an employer relating to the death.

Judge Johnathan Gosling said the company based at Sovereign Works near Dudley was in liquidation and as a result would not take active part in the Health & Safety Executive proceedings.

However, the judge recorded a not guilty plea that Surface being an employer failed to discharge so far as was reasonably practicable, the health, safety and welfare of its employees, including Mr Rozanski.

The case was adjourned for a six-day trial in March 2025 due to court backlog delays mainly caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hammonds, of Harland Road, Sutton Coldfield, was granted bail until then.

The judge said: "I'm sorry the trial is such a long time away for both the family of Mr Rozanski and for the defendants. I can't do anything about it.

"The court isn't able to offer an earlier dater date for the reasons you have heard."

Ambulance crews were called to the metal treatment plant near Dudley at about 11.40am, but Mr Rozanski was later pronounced dead.

The case is being brought under the Health & Safety at Work Act 1974.