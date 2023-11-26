Two pensioners killed and man arrested after Wolverhampton crash

Two women, aged 82 and 76, died and three men have been injured following the crash on Millfields Road, Wolverhampton, on Saturday. A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under influence of drink or drugs.

West Midlands Police were called at 3.37pm to the road in Ettingshall. Two women aged 82 and 76 were found in a critical condition and were declared dead at the scene.

Three people from the same vehicle were all taken to hospital. A 90-year-old man remains in a serious condition, while two men aged 79 and 78 are stable.

A 51-year-old man from a separate vehicle was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and has been released under investigation.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a particularly sad set of circumstances and our thoughts go out to all of the families affected.

“This collision involved five vehicles and it’s important that we piece together what happened in order to provide all those involved the answers they deserve.

“We would ask people not to speculate on what happened as it’s unhelpful to the investigation and causes upset to the families."

He added: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the collision. In particular, if anyone has any dash-cam that may have captured the collision, please get in touch.”

We can be contacted via Live Chat at www.west-midlands.police.uk 8am – midnight or call 101 anytime. Information can also be sent to SCIU@westmidlands.police.uk quoting log 2754 of 25 Nov.