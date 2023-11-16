PC found guilty of careless driving after injuring woman in on-duty crash

However, firearms officer PC Dean Dobson was found guilty of careless driving at Wolverhampton Crown Court today (Thursday).

Stafford based PC Dobson told the jury yesterday "he had made a huge mistake" whilst in tears in the dock. Judge Simon Ward fined Dobson £300 and put seven points on his driving licence.

PC Dobson was responding to a call about men with machetes in a pub at 11.45pm on April 7 last year when he crashed in Penn, Wolverhampton.

Hyundai driver Chantel Jassi suffered a broken leg and bruising as a result of the crash which happened at the Penn Road and Rookery Lane junction.

Ms Jassi had been on her way to collect a relative when her car was struck while travelling correctly on green lights before the junction.

Judge Ward remarked no sentence could make up for the injuries sustained by Ms Jassi who was treated at New Cross Hospital after the crash.

PC Dobson, Tawney Close, Kidsgrove, in Staffordshire, could not be found guilty of causing injury by careless driving as this law was created after the incident happened. So the jury found him guilty of careless driving.

PC Dobson denied the charges of causing injury by dangerous driving but did admit on the stand he was driving carelessly.

The officer explained the unmarked response car's sirens along with the blue lights were switched on at the time of the collision and that he did not notice the red light which was closer to him as he was focussed on the green light at the Coalway Road junction further up the road.