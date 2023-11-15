Buses forced to divert due to "anti-social behaviour"

The number 29 bus has had to divert from its normal route to avoid anti-social behaviour taking place at Ryecroft Cemetery and Blakenall Church.

The number 29 service will now use Bloxwich Road and Harden Road in both directions until the end of service today.

National Express West Midlands said: "Due to anti-social behaviour around Ryecroft cemetery and Blakenall church.

"Bus 29 will be using Bloxwich Road and Harden Road in both directions until the end of service today. Apologies for any disruption to your journey."

The diversion comes following a number of issues involving anti-social behaviour in the area, including a 48-hour dispersal order, which was put in place on November 3 after police cars and a number of other vehicles were 'pelted with bricks'.

West Midlands Police have been approached for comment.