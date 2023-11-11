Man denies murdering Wolverhampton carer who died two weeks after being found at flats

Alfred Mattox, a carer, was found with fatal injuries at flats in Hallet Drive in Merridale on May 10, 2021 and died 14 days later at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Vitalie Tanga, of no fixed abode, pleaded not guilty murder and assaulting Vadimas Astraskevicius thereby occasioning him actual bodily harm on May 24, 2021.

The 40-year-old will stand trial at the city's crown court in the new year following medical report delays and the cases backlog mainly caused by the Covid pandemic.

In a family tribute to Mr Mattox, also known as Alfie his sister Denise Birdi, aged 65, said: "He was a lovely brother. His death was a big shock. I miss him very much. He used to help the elderly people in the flats where he lived in Merridale.

"He used to do their shopping and they relied on him.

"He used to care for our mother before she passed some years ago. I still light a candle for our Alfie."