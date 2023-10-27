Jailed: Robber with £200-a-day drink and drug habit forced woman out of home at knifepoint

Kamran Mahmood was jailed for eight years for his robberies

Unemployed 21-year-old Kamran Mahmood, of Darlaston, blamed his crime spree on attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and his "toxic" relationship with an older woman.

Prosecuting barrister Mr Peter Arnold told Wolverhampton Crown Court that on February 22 Mahmood got into a property in Forrester Street in Walsall where he snatched a large TV set, a ring and spirits worth £300 in total.

He and another man then burgled a property in Wednesbury Road where £110 cash and cigarettes and a lighter worth £53 were stolen.

He said five days later Mahmood tricked a woman at a neighbouring address into opening her door to him by pretending to be a police officer. He pushed her into a chair and demanded cash, but as she only had coins he left.

He returned to the same street on March 2 when he pushed his way into a woman's property and was given between £50 and £60.

The following day he went to Wednesbury Road again and pushed his way into another address occupied by an 85-year-old woman and asking for money. She handed over £300 in cash and a cheque for £200 when he took a knife from her kitchen to "reinforce" his threats.

The court heard he "had the gall" to return the next day to complain that he could not cash the cheque and helped himself to a watch, a ring and a chain worth £300 in total before taking her mobile phone and ripping the landline from the wall so she could not phone for help.

Mr Arnold said on March 4 he went to the next door address where he held a knife at the stomach of the female occupant who pointed out a cash box containing £150 which he took. Mahmood then forced the woman out of the flat at knifepoint walking her down the street towards a cashpoint, but he was thwarted when the woman's friend came to her aid.

He said the defendant told the rescuer, "he would return to slice her throat". The court heard that the victim had since moved home.

In mitigation Mr Stephen Cadwaladr said Mahmood, who admitted robbery, attempted robbery, burglary and possession of an offensive weapon, was "remorseful".

For the offences Mahmood, of Rough Hay Road, in Rough Hay, Darlaston, was jailed for a total of eight years. He must serve two-thirds of the term before being released on licence with conditions including being subject to a Serious and Violent Reduction Order for two years to protect the public. He was also made subject to a restraining order for 10 years preventing him from contacting one victim in anyway.