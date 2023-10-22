Police seeking Walsall man wanted on recall to prison

Jake Jackson, 33, from Walsall, is being sought by police in the town.
Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact officers.
Appealing on X, formerly Twitter, Walsall Police said: "Have you seen Jake Jackson?
"The 33-year-old from #Walsall is wanted on recall to prison.
"Anyone who sees him or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact us via live chat on our website or call 101 quoting 20/17049/23."
