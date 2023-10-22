Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police seeking Walsall man wanted on recall to prison

By Lisa O'BrienWalsallCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police are appealing to find a man wanted on recall to prison.

Jake Jackson
Jake Jackson

Jake Jackson, 33, from Walsall, is being sought by police in the town.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact officers.

Appealing on X, formerly Twitter, Walsall Police said: "Have you seen Jake Jackson?

"The 33-year-old from #Walsall is wanted on recall to prison.

"Anyone who sees him or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact us via live chat on our website or call 101 quoting 20/17049/23."

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News