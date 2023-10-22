Man arrested and car recovered after man struck in Birmingham left with life-threatening head injuries

The man remains in hospital in a critical condition after being discovered with head injuries on Boulton Middleway at around 5.30am on Saturday.

A 60-year-old man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of being a driver who failed to stop at the scene of an accident.

He has been released pending investigation while police continue their enquiries.

DS Paul Hughes, from the serious collision investigation unit at West Midlands Police, said: “We have arrested a man and recovered a vehicle which is a positive step.

"I would however continue to appeal for people who may have CCTV of the area, dashcam footage or who stopped at the scene to please contact us.

“Our thoughts remain with the man and his family at this very difficult time.”

People with information should contact live chat via the force's website or call 101, quoting log number 646 of October 21.