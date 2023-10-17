Learner driver caught on motorway handed large number of penalty points

Paul Young was caught driving on the motorway with only a provisional licence

Paul Young, aged 45, was caught at the wheel of a silver Volkswagen on the northbound carriageway of the M5 between junctions 15 and 14 in Gloucestershire on January 24 this year.

He admitted being a learner driver driving a vehicle on a motorway and using a vehicle without third party insurance in August, and was sentenced at Bath Magistrates Court on October 11.

For driving without insurance, Young, of Heath Lane, West Bromwich, had eight points added to his driving record, fined £153 and ordered to pay £90 and £81 in costs and victim surcharge respectively.