Former headteacher of Dudley school ordered to pay over £190,000 back for fraud

David Bishop-Rowe

David Bishop-Rowe used his title at The Sutton School and Specialist College in Dudley to divert sums meant for special needs pupils to his private education company and orchestrating a pay rise. He benefited from sums of around £119,500.

He was jailed for two-and-a-half years in December 2022 for fraud.

A Proceeds of Crime Act hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court today ruled Bishop-Rowe must repay Dudley Council £140,810 within two months, or face a further two years in prison.

The 67-year-old must also pay the council’s investigation and court costs of £50,422.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of the council, said: “I very much welcome the decision of the court today.

“It means David Bishop-Rowe must pay back every penny he took fraudulently from the school, or face a longer term in prison.

“He was a highly-thought-of ‘super-head’ with a long and distinguished career in education, who occupied a position of trust and respect within the school and local community.

“It is truly disappointing to see that he used this position of responsibility and influence for his own gain, rather than for the benefit of the school he was leading.

“I would like to thank the council team and governors of Sutton School for their relentless pursuit of the truth over so many years.

“The school is now being expertly led by Mr Ian Curnow and holds a ‘Good’ rating with Ofsted.

"The resilience of the governors, staff and students is to be praised as the students thrive in a safe, welcoming and enriching environment which meets their learning needs and prepares them for adulthood.”

At the sentencing hearing in December, the court heard Bishop-Rowe was one of six specially selected “super-heads” across the country to form part of a taskforce designed to improve school leadership nationally.

The cash for the work, which took place during school hours, should have been paid to the school in Scotts Green Close to recompense for its missing headteacher.

But Bishop-Rowe instead ordered the invoices to be paid into the bank account of his limited company Education Development Consultancy Ltd.

The headteacher continued to be paid his full salary of over £91,000 a year by the school despite not being there for up to three days a week while carrying out the work between 2011 and 2013.

The court heard he also convinced school governors to agree to two bonus salary uplift payments totalling nearly £50,000 during the period in question, in which the headteacher bought a Spanish villa and a £4,000 piano.

Bishop-Rowe, of The Crescent, Cradley Heath, had denied three counts of fraud – two for abusing a position of trust and the other by making false representations - between 2011 and 2013.

But a jury took just 24 minutes to find him unanimously guilty on all counts following a trial in October 2022.

Bishop-Rowe resigned from his position at the school in 2014 after 12 years in the top job.

Investigations into financial mismanagement and professional misconduct began after the offences came to light.

He was banned from teaching indefinitely by the National College for Teaching & Leadership after an independent panel hearing in 2017.