Gunman who shot motorist dead outside his home in case of mistaken identity is jailed for life

Jervais Boyaram

Jervais Boyaram fatally shot Muhammed Sohail, known as Sohail, on February 18, 2022, after wrongly thinking he had been involved in a dispute with him earlier that night.

Boyaram had been filling up his Smart car at a petrol station on Washwood Heath Road, Birmingham, when an argument broke out with a group of men who were in a silver Volkswagen.

The group left but Boyaram drove around trying to find them, when he spotted Sohail, who was driving a similar car, and followed him instead.

After pulling up alongside Sohail’s car, Boyaram wound down his window and shot him before driving off.

The tragedy unfolded outside of Sohail’s home on Wright Road, Birmingham, where his neighbours tried to save him.

Muhammed Sohail was fatally shot outside of his home

Detectives used CCTV footage to identify the Smart car involved due to the registration plate and its "distinctive" roof.

The car could be seen on CCTV driving across the city for five miles to an address in Yardley, where a family member of Boyaram lived.

Police arrested him at his home in Chelmsley Wood on February 28.

Officers searching his address found the Smart car key hidden inside of a doorframe, with the car in question parked on a nearby road.

On Thursday, at Coventry Crown Court, Boyaram, of Birbeck House, Chelmsley Wood, was found guilty of murder.

The 37-year-old returned to the court on Monday where he was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 31 years before he is eligible to apply for parole.

He was also sentenced to 18 years for possession of a firearm with the intent to endanger life and another 18 years for possession of ammunition with intent to endanger life, both terms to be served concurrently.

West Midlands Police Det Ch Insp, Nick Barnes, said: “This was an horrendous case of mistaken identity.

"Boyaram killed Mr Sohail that night after he saw him drive past, and we believe Boyaram followed the car believing it contained the group he'd had an altercation with earlier that evening.

"Regardless of this, he was carrying a gun and his intention was to kill that night.

"Sohail and his wife had been out for food earlier that evening. As they were returning home he spotted another motorist had broken down. He dropped his wife home and returned to help.

"It was on his return home the second time when he was killed by Boyaram.

“I want to thank all of the witnesses who have courageously come forward. I know it can’t have been an easy thing to do. I hope this verdict brings some closure to Mr Sohail’s family and our thoughts remain with them.”