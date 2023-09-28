Andrew Deakin has been jailed for 18-months after stealing almost £20k from his elderly victim

Andrew Deakin, 50, of Biset Avenue, Kidderminster, pleaded guilty to theft and fraud by false representation at an earlier hearing.

Deakin received the sentence at Worcester Crown Court after it was heard about how he had taken regular cash withdrawals from his elderly victim's bank account at a time between June 2020 and October 2022, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Deakin made unauthorised withdrawals of £100, and £400 a time, equalling a total loss of £19,823.10.

Police investigating the case identified the locations of withdrawals where Deakin was caught on CCTV.

As well as the 18-month sentence, Deakin was ordered to pay a £187 victim surcharge. A proceeds of crime hearing is set to follow.

PC Dan Windsor, of North Worcestershire Police, investigated the case. He said: "We are pleased the court has recognised the gravity of this appalling crime on a vulnerable elderly lady following our lengthy investigation.

"Deakin showed himself to be the worst of us, preying on the very type of person the rest were trying to protect during the worrying times of the pandemic.