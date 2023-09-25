Hearing to consider car cruising ban in the Black Country to take place next week

A hearing to consider the car cruising ban will take place next week

The case management hearing will be held at 10.30am on October 4, at the Birmingham District Registry.

It comes after the High Court allowed an interim injunction to continue, with minor alterations, in May.

This prohibits people from participating – as a driver, rider, or a passenger – in a gathering of two or more people at which some of those present engage in motor racing or stunts, or other dangerous or obstructive driving.

The interim injunction covers the whole of the boroughs of Wolverhampton, Dudley, Sandwell and Walsall.

Anyone breaching it will be in contempt of court and could face penalties including imprisonment, a fine, or an order to have their assets seized.

Wolverhampton Council has said next week's hearing will consider appropriate directions to take the street racing injunction application to a final hearing, or to a further review hearing as the court deems fit.

It will also consider the effect of a pending decision in a Supreme Court case heard in February, which, like the injunction, is served against "persons unknown", if the decision has been handed down by October 4.

The application was led by Wolverhampton Council, on behalf of Dudley Council, Sandwell Council and Walsall Council, and supported by West Midlands Police.