Man, 25, arrested and shotgun seized after warrant at Birmingham address

By Eleanor Lawson

Police have seized a sawn-off shotgun and arrested a man after carrying out a warrant at an address in Birmingham.

Officers had arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs.

Following his arrest, police then carried out a warrant at his address in Sparkbrook on Monday morning where officers discovered a double-barrelled sawn-off shotgun.

He is now being questioned on suspicion of possessing a firearm.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Operation Target sees us take a defiant stand against a range of serious and organised crime offences – from drug dealing and burglary to cyber crime and fraud.

"Officers use local intelligence, seize goods, carry out warrants and target offenders as part of Op Target’s ongoing crackdown against serious and organised crime."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

