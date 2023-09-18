Man, 25, arrested and shotgun seized after warrant at Birmingham address

Officers had arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs.

Following his arrest, police then carried out a warrant at his address in Sparkbrook on Monday morning where officers discovered a double-barrelled sawn-off shotgun.

He is now being questioned on suspicion of possessing a firearm.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "Operation Target sees us take a defiant stand against a range of serious and organised crime offences – from drug dealing and burglary to cyber crime and fraud.