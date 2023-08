The armed robbery happened near James Watt Queensway on Monday evening. Photo: Google.

Police were alerted to a 19-year-old man being threatened with weapons and robbed of his mobile phone and AirPods off James Watt Queensway.

They arrived at the scene just before 9pm and promptly arrested three boys - one aged 14 and two aged 15 - on suspicion of robbery.

The stolen items were found and returned to the owner and officers also located two machetes.

The 15-year-old boys were also arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.