Police seize three high-powered sports cars in overnight crackdown after reports of street racing on region's roads

Officers were contacted over some vehicles seen being driven in an alleged anti-social manner.

In one incident, police stopped the driver of a modified Nissan GTR, seizing the vehicle under the Section 59 order, which allows police to stop those who drive in a dangerous or anti-social manner.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "This Nissan GTR was seen racing other cars after multiple reports from the public. It was stopped and seized under Section 59 and the driver has been prosecuted for multiple offences. Racing will not be tolerated."

Police also stopped a BMW M3 for alleged erratic driving following more reports of street racing. On seizing the vehicle, police found that the car already had a Section 59 warning against it, leading the driver to face prosecution.

The officer added: "This BMW M3 was seen driving erratically following reports of cars racing. There was already a Section 59 warning against the vehicle so it’s been seized and the driver will be prosecuted. Street racing will not be tolerated."

Following more reports of street racing, police also seized a modified Seat, which also had a Section 59 warning against it, again leading to the seizure of the vehicle.

West Midlands Police continued: "Following more reports of street racing we saw this car racing others. The driver already had a S.59 warning so it’s another one seized and the driver will be prosecuted. Street racing will not be tolerated."

On Twitter support poured in for the police action, used congratulation the officers on a night of hard work.

One Twitter user wrote: "Crikey you guys have worked so hard getting these cars off the road tonight."

West Midlands Police has been contacted for more information on the overnight activity.

The seizure comes as the Black Country continues its street racing injunction, which prohibits people from participating, as a driver, a rider or a passenger, in a gathering of two or more people at which some of those present engage in motor racing or motor stunts or other dangerous or obstructive driving.

The injunction covers the whole of the boroughs of Wolverhampton, Dudley, Sandwell and Walsall and anyone breaching it will be in contempt of court and could face penalties including imprisonment, a fine or an order to have their assets seized.