Man wanted on suspicion of alleged attempted rapes in dramatic arrest

By Deborah Hardiman

A man suspected of attempting to rape two women has been arrested after he tried to flee from officers.

The arrest took place in Park Lane, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Maps
Wolverhampton Police launched a manhunt for 22-year-old Fawad Hakimi after he was suspected of being responsible for a number offences including approaching the females in the Park Village area of the city.

West Midlands Police said following an intensive search he was spotted by officers in Park Lane just after 1.30pm on Saturday.

The force said he attempted to flee on foot, but the officers tackled him to the floor and he has now been taken into custody on suspicion of attempted rape and will be questioned in due course.

"We will continue to have officers on patrol in the Park Village area of Wolverhampton as we understand the alarm this will have caused in the community. Please talk to us if you have any concerns," the force added.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

