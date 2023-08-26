Man wanted on suspicion of alleged attempted rapes in dramatic arrest

The arrest took place in Park Lane, Wolverhampton. Photo: Google Maps

Wolverhampton Police launched a manhunt for 22-year-old Fawad Hakimi after he was suspected of being responsible for a number offences including approaching the females in the Park Village area of the city.

West Midlands Police said following an intensive search he was spotted by officers in Park Lane just after 1.30pm on Saturday.

The force said he attempted to flee on foot, but the officers tackled him to the floor and he has now been taken into custody on suspicion of attempted rape and will be questioned in due course.