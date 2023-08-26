Concern after swastika is sprayed over signs for Sikh memorial event

Swastika sprayed on Sikh event sign in West Bromwich on Friday

The Barsi Samagam memorial event is being held this weekend near the Guru Har Rai Gurdwara Sahib temple in High Street in West Bromwich.

Dismayed visiting worshippers took to social media after spotting two damaged event signs in Birmingham Road on Friday.

President of Smethwick's Guru Nanak Gurdwara Kuldeep Singh said the appearance of the Nazi Germany symbol was disappointing after efforts to promote diversity in the borough.

Mr Singh said: "We do not want a return to the bad old days of the 1960s and 1970s when we faced a lot of tension in our Sandwell communities. In those days people of colour were not allowed in certain pubs or allowed to buy or rent properties.

"We are going through peaceful times and we want to maintain them.

"Some of our members were driving along Birmingham Road in West Bromwich yesterday when they noticed one sign sprayed with a swastika and another near the traffic lights sprayed with an 'X' symbol.

"We decided to post it on social media and we have reported the issue to Sandwell Council’s Prevention Team in the mean time."

Barsi Samagam is held to commemorate saints of the Sikh faith and will run at premises near the West Bromwich town centre temple until Monday.