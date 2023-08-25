Four Black Country men charged with murdering DPD delivery worker in Shrewsbury

Aurman Singh died after being attacked in Berwick Avenue, Shrewsbury, on Monday

Aurman Singh, who was 23 and lived in Smethwick, died after he was attacked in Berwick Avenue, Coton Hill in Shrewsbury on Monday, August 21.

Detectives investigating his killing have now charged four men with murder.

They are Arshdeep Singh, 24, of Shaw Road in Tipton, Jagdeep Singh, 22, of Goodrich Mews in Dudley, Shivdeep Singh, 26, of Greenfield Road in Smethwick, and Manjot Singh, 24, of Greenfield Road, Smethwick.

They are due to appear at magistrates’ court tomorrow.

A fifth man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail.