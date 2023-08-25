Teenager left with serious injuries after stabbing in broad daylight

West Midlands Police are investigating a stabbing incident in Solihull

Officers from West Midlands Police were called to Burton's Way in Smith's Wood on Thursday afternoon after reports of an 18-year-old man being stabbed.

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries and forensic officers have begun work at the scene to gather evidence.

West Midlands Police have also launched an appeal for anyone with any information to get in touch via a special online portal.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating after an 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in Smith's Wood.

"We were called to Burton's Way, in Smith's Wood, just before 1.40pm today (24 August).

"The man was taken to hospital. We currently have a scene and our forensics team are working hard to gather evidence."

Detective Inspector Sara Beech, from our Major Crime Team, said: “Our investigation is at an early stage enquiries and we are appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to please contact us via Live Chat on our website, or by calling 101 quoting log 2411.

"Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

"We've also created a special online portal for people to send information to us including mobile phone footage.