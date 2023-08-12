Notification Settings

Firearms seized and two men and two boys arrested in police operation

By James Vukmirovic

Two men and two teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences as a police operation continues to tackle serious and organised crime offences.

Officers from West Midlands Police arrested the four men after guns and ammunition were found in their car and at a house

The four were arrested after officers from West Midlands Police, acting on information, seized guns and ammunition after stopping a car on Dawlish Road, in Selly Oak, Birmingham, on Wednesday evening.

A pistol and ammunition were found in the car and a sawn-off shotgun was found at a house following subsequent enquiries.

Officers arrested Furrukh Khan, aged 24, from Birmingham, Ishmael Kaseba, aged 23, of no fixed address, and two 17-year-old boys, with the four appearing at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Friday.

Khan and Kaseba were remanded in custody ahead of a further hearing on September 8, while the two boys were bailed with conditions.

The force said the arrests were part of Operation Target, an operation designed to take a stand against serious and organised crime offences as part of ongoing work to catch offenders.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've seized two guns, ammunition and charged four people after acting on information in Birmingham.

"We stopped a car travelling along Dawlish Road, Selly Oak, on Wednesday evening .

"A pistol and ammunition were found within the vehicle, and following subsequent enquiries a sawn-off shotgun was found at an address.

"We've now charged 24-year-old Furrukh Khan from Birmingham; Ishmael Kaseba, 23, of no fixed address, and two 17-year-old boys with firearms offences.

"They appeared before Birmingham Magistrates Court yesterday and the men were remanded in custody ahead of a further hearing on September 8. The boys were bailed with conditions."

The spokesman added: "We've launched Operation Target to take a defiant stand against serious and organised crime offences, from drug dealing and burglary, to cyber-crime and fraud, as part of our ongoing work to catch offenders and keep you safe."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

