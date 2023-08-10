Next court hearing to consider car cruising ban in Black Country is brought forward

The next court hearing considering the interim injunction has been brought forward

A case management hearing which will consider the interim injunction banning street racing in the region was expected to take place in November.

Now, Wolverhampton Council has said that due to early availability at the court, the hearing will be held at 10.30am on October 4 at the Birmingham District Registry.

It comes after the High Court allowed an interim injunction to continue in May, with minor alterations, which prohibits forms of dangerous driving in the region.

It prevents people from participating – as drivers, riders or passengers – in a gathering of two or more people at which some of those present engage in motor racing, stunts, or other forms of dangerous driving.

The injunction covers the whole of the boroughs of Wolverhampton, Dudley, Sandwell and Walsall, and anyone breaching it will be in contempt of court and could face penalties including imprisonment, a fine or an order to have their assets seized.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for adults and wellbeing, said: "We are pleased that the High Court saw fit to continue the street racing injunction at the last hearing in May, and it continues to have a very positive effect on preventing meets from occurring in our region.

"Street racing is noisy, dangerous and illegal and, as we have tragically seen, can result in death or serious injuries among drivers, passengers and spectators.

"The interim injunction provides a very strong deterrent to anyone thinking of taking part in this anti-social activity, and we look forward to returning to the High Court in October for a case management hearing."

October's hearing will consider appropriate directions in order to take the street racing injunction application to a final hearing, or further viewing hearing, as the court deems fit.

It will also consider the effect of a pending decision in a Supreme Court case heard in February.

The application was led by Wolverhampton Council on behalf of Dudley Council, Sandwell Council and Walsall Council, and supported by West Midlands Police.