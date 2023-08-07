Woman banned from phoning Staffordshire emergency services with bogus reports after assaulting first responders

Christina Jaggs

Christina Jaggs, 47, was issued with the order at Cannock Magistrates’ Court.

The order bans Jaggs from making false reports to the emergency services, engaging in anti-social behaviour and drinking alcohol in public.

The order has been issued following a series of offences committed by Jaggs between December 2021 and March 2023, including damaging windows at three separate addresses in Tamworth and a number of assaults on emergency workers.

The order, which hopes to put a stop to her offending, also involves rehabilitation and support to help Jaggs, of Glascote, Tamworth, make positive decisions moving forward.

Sergeant Sian Moran, of the Tamworth local policing team, said: “PC Neil Parsons has worked incredibly hard to achieve this fantastic result which shows the lengths we will go to stop prolific offenders in their tracks who cause harassment, alarm and distress within the local community.

“Orders such as CBOs are another preventative tool that allows us to further protect communities and prevent offending. They are not applied for lightly and we will work with offenders to ensure they receive the appropriate help and support from partners.

“This CBO will benefit local businesses and the communities of Tamworth and demonstrates our commitment to actioning reports of crime to ensure local businesses and people are protected.”

Julie Davies, from Partnerships Against Business Crime In Staffordshire (PABCIS), said: "Here is another example of collaborative partnership working, and support from Staffordshire Police in tackling issues affecting business and their staff.