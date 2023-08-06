Notification Settings

Man who took car from airport before driving dangerously on three motorways avoids jail

By David Stubbings

A man who took an executive car from an airport without permission and drove it dangerously on multiple motorways faces a hefty court bill but narrowly avoided jail.

Mohammed Ahmed drove dangerously along multiple motorways, including the M42 and M6. Photo: Google

Mohammed Ahmed took a Mercedes 220 from Gatwick Airport on September 17 last year before driving it up to the Black Country.

The 24-year-old indicated a guilty plea to aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving when he appeared before magistrates in Crawley last month.

At Lewes Crown Court on Friday, Ahmed, of Heather Avenue, Walsall, was given a 14-month prison sentence suspended for two years.

After taking the car, the court was told how he drove it dangerously on the M25, between junctions 6 and 7 of the M42 (near Birmingham Airport) and from junctions 4 to 7 of the M6, as well as on the A34 Birmingham Road and Broadway North in Walsall.

Ahmed was banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to take an extended retest.

He must also carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and attend 15 rehabilitation activity sessions.

The judge, Recorder David Brock, also ordered Ahmed to pay £841.53 compensation, a £187 surcharge and £425 costs, meaning the 24-year-old owes the court £1,453.53.

