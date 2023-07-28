Mother of drug-smuggling son to appeal his 23-year jail term claiming his firm was 'used'

Jonathan Arnold, left, and his mother, Sue

Jonathan Arnold was part of a gang that was convicted of bringing drugs worth at least £135m into the UK and sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.

Sue Arnold, Staffordshire's ex-Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner and a former Lichfield Conservative councillor, believes that far from being a "drug kingpin", her cherished only child" was a dazed and confused Tramadol addict whose kind nature allowed his removals business to be used by vicious criminals to import massive amounts of drugs into the UK.

The boss of Real Estates Removals, 30-year-old Arnold, from Sutton Coldfield, admitted four charges of conspiracy to transport and supply drugs – cocaine, heroin and ketamine. One of his co-defendants was Connor Fletcher, aged 25, of Bridgnorth Road, Wolverhampton. Fletcher drove an HGV into Dover from Calais containing 60 kg of cocaine, and was jailed for 12 years for conspiracy to import cocaine.

Former journalist and businesswoman Mrs Arnold, 63, is devastated how her son's crimes have wrecked "the autumn of their lives" and worried about the affect the sentence will have on her five-year-old grandson, fearing he could be bullied in future.

As for the “madness” of her son’s crimes, Mrs Arnold admits to being “absolutely appalled” by what has happened to her son for “making these reckless decisions impacting on so many lives”.

She added: “The sentence handed down is testament to his wrongdoing and we are not here to argue the merits of this. Simply, justice has to be done.

“We cannot deny Jonathan got involved with the wrong people, and ultimately a downward spiral into one of the most serious breaches of criminal activity.”

She added: “We still today cannot fully comprehend where it all went wrong. It is the question we have asked ourselves a million times over since his arrest last year. What happened to the kind and caring young man – committed to his community with an almost predisposition to helping others – he'd never offended in either word or deed, until now.”

Jonathan Arnold's furniture removals firm was used to smuggle huge amounts of drugs, but his mother says it was a legitimate business

Whereas the role of parenting is often cited by members of the Conservative Party as a factor in criminality, Mrs Arnold revealed her son was sent to private school and had lots of attention due to being an only child.

She said: "We waited 10 years for a child, we had given up hope of ever conceiving. He was precious to us from the moment he was born. We were fortunate that we had both been successful and were able to give him the very best life we could.

“He attended Repton, one of the finest public schools in the UK until he was 18. He was never a great academic but had an aptitude for caring for others (in particular the younger generation) and sport.

“He played county cricket, had trials for Aston Villa and played rugby for his local town. He wanted to work in his father’s business, which he did successfully for 10 years. He was a tremendous help during Covid-19 when the business was financially struggling. To cut costs he was conducting the work of two men. He would be up at 2am travelling around the UK fitting signs.

"This is when was introduced to Tramadol and advised to take it with an energy drink and it would ensure he would remain alert during this time."

She added: “Whilst he was privileged, he always had a predisposition to helping those less fortunate. He helped at Samiad international school and taught rugby to the younger generation. He had an awful lot of empathy for these kids who were away from their families."

Clockwise from top left: Jonathan Arnold, Connor Fletcher, Humayan Sadiq and James Jenkins. Photos: West Midlands Police

Mrs Arnold also denied suggestions her son's furniture removal company was a front for travelling into Europe to import nearly two tonnes of cocaine, heroin and ketamine into the UK, describing it as a "legitimate business" which she and her husband helped their son with.

She also claimed he's never owned a vehicle and went to Dubai with friends where they'd "hire a flashy car to look flash for the day", while his teeth were treatment as a result of a teenage accident in Morocco.

"He's had so much dental treatment over his life over the pain of that particular accident," she continued, describing the suggestion they're ill-gotten gains as "absurd".

Mrs Arnold frets about her standing in society after being associated with the dealing of community obliterating hard drugs like heroin.

She said: “We also accept our good standing in the community is in jeopardy with the prospect of reputational damage leading to possible ostracisation in the village community.