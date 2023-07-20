Taxi driver who illegally picked up customers who hadn't pre-booked fined £576

A taxi driver has been fined for picking up passengers that had not pre-booked with the operator.

Known as plying for hire, picking up passengers who have not pre-booked with the operator invalidates the taxi driver's insurance and is thus illegal.

Mr Kobina Badu was caught plying for hire in a joint operation by Wolverhampton Council and Telford and Wrekin Council’s licensing team in November 2022.

Badu was caught by picking up undercover officers in Telford and Wrekin and has admitted the charges in Telford Magistrates Court.

The taxi driver from Majestic Way in Aqueduct, Telford, was issued a conditional discharge for six months.

He has also been ordered to pay £576 and had six penalty points added to his driving licence. The taxi licence is now subject to review and may be revoked.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, Wolverhampton Council cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “Public Safety is of paramount importance to us.

“Partnership working with our licensing colleagues and other agencies shows our commitment to upholding our responsibilities; we expect drivers and vehicles licensed by us to always maintain the highest standards.

“This is irrespective of the administrative boundary within which they are operating at any particular time.

"Wolverhampton Council takes its enforcement responsibilities seriously and our officers are out across the country, every Friday and Saturday night, working to protect the public.”

Councillor Richard Overton, deputy leader of Telford and Wrekin Council and cabinet member for homes and enforcement said: “These cases show Telford & Wrekin Council is determined to keep cracking down on taxi drivers who break the law and potentially put passengers at risk.

“Plying for hire is a serious offence. It means that if a driver has picked up a fare that has not been pre-booked and they are involved in an accident, they will not have valid insurance.

“We know most licensed drivers operate legitimately but there are those who think they can make extra money by ignoring the rules.

“The council will continue to tackle plying for hire by carrying out operations. We will not hesitate to bring court proceedings which could lead to a driver paying a fine and having their licence suspended. It’s not worth the risk.”

The safest way to use a private hire taxi is to book directly with the operator. This means a customer will be driven by a licensed, insured driver in a licensed, insured vehicle.

It also means there will be a record of their journey, the driver and the vehicle used so it can be traced if necessary.

Telford and Wrekin Council is also hosting a survey about taxi safety and currently inviting people to submit their views.