Four accused of killing 16-year-old appear before judge

By Deborah Hardiman

A trial date has been set for two men and two youths charged with the murder of a 16-year-old.

Joseph Riches was just 16 when he was stabbed to death in Stourbridge on Saturday.
Dray Simmonds and Joshua Edgington, both aged 19, and two boys, aged 16, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday (July 19) accused of killing Joseph Riches in Stourbridge on Saturday (July 15).

At the hearing a trial date was set for January 8 next year.

Simmonds, of Dixons Green Road, Dixons Green, in Dudley, and one of the 16-year-olds have also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Along with Edgington, of Hallewell Road, Winson Green in Birmingham, and a second 16-year-old all were remanded in custody until September 1 for a plea and directions hearing.

Joseph, aged 16, also of Birmingham, was allegedly stabbed in Coventry Street, in Stourbridge town centre on Saturday evening during an incident.

He was driven to Orchard Close in Rowley Regis where an ambulance was called. Nothing could be done to save him and he died at the scene.

A friend of Joseph’s mother has now launched a JustGiving page and is striving to raise £5,000 to help with the expenses for the 16-year-old’s funeral.

