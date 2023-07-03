Three jailed after commercial drugs factory discovered in family's house

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Smethwick siblings Reis Salhan, 24, Dylon Salhan, 25, and their cousin Gurvinder Dari, 29, of Cannock, were leading players in the commercial family enterprise involving the processing of crack cocaine, cocaine, heroin and cannabis.

They were arrested on July 5 last year at a relative's property, in Green Street, West Bromwich.

Sentencing them at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday(3), Judge Michael Chambers KC described them as "leading players" in a"sophisticated" operation.

"This was a significant commercial operation taking advantage of the misery of others who are addicted to class A and class B drugs," he told them.

"Your pleas of guilty in my judgement is your best mitigation. However, it remains a serious case of a joint enterprise to sell class a drugs in an organised and commercial scale in which you had and stood to make substantial financial gain.

"The operation at Green Street in West Bromwich, was a family owned property. The prosecution's opening was that it was clear all three defendnats were heavily involved in bulk purchase and supply of class A drugs."

Judge Chambers said when the police officers searched the big house they found wholesale amounts of the chemical compound cocaine hydrochloride valued at £90,000 along with 53g of crack cocaine, 650g of heroin and cannabis with a total estimated value of £62,000. They also found 636g of a chemical used as a cutting agent, a gas burner, sales and equipment used in the conversion process.

Cash totalling £126,000 was also seized and among several vehicles parked outside the premises off Kenrick Way near the town centre were an expensive BMW A3 and an Audi A4.

He said messages on the defendants mobile phones "clearly related to dealing in large and small quantities".

Judge Chambers said he had received letters of remorse and references on behalf of the defence, but he said would follow the sentencing guidelines and deliver concurrent terms for the crimes.

The defendants previously admitted charges of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine intent to supply, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply, possession of diamorphine with intent to supply.

A sixth charge of possession of ammunition relation to cartridges was allowed to lie on file.