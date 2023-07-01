Wolverhampton teenagers charged after 17-year-old stabbed in the leg

The stabbing occurred on Norton Close, Penn. Photo: Google.

Police received several 999 calls about a fight involving a group on Norton Close, Penn, at around 5.20pm on Monday.

Officers arrived and put a tourniquet on the victim, which paramedics said had saved the teen’s life.

Jack Zammitt of Springhill Lane and Shakai Clarke of Skidmore Avenue, both aged 18, have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

They are also both charged with possession of a bladed article and both men will appear before city magistrates today.

DCI Michael Sansbury, of Wolverhampton Police, said: “This was a really serious attack which left a young man badly injured, and it was thanks to the good work of officers at the scene who applied a tourniquet that he has survived.

“We’ve made good progress with the investigation and are working hard to establish what happened and why.

“We know that this be a disturbing incident for people in the area, but we are committed to working in partnership with others to make Wolverhampton a safe city.”

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman added: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on Norton Close at 5.20pm on Monday.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a teenage male, who was treated for serious injuries before being taken to hospital."