'Heartless' Wolverhampton landlord terrorised tenants and broke into their home with a hammer

By Eleanor Lawson

A rogue landlord from Wolverhampton staged a "terrifying" harassment campaign against his tenants, breaking into their house at night with a hammer and throwing their belongings out of a window.

Inderjit Singh Ghuman has been prosecuted by Wolverhampton Council after the spate of aggressive incidents, which led to a man needing hospital treatment after jumping out of a window to escape.

