Man stabbed to death in city street - two arrests made as police remain at scene

The incident occurred on Hunters Road in Hockley. Photo: Google Street Map

Paramedics were called to Hunters Road in Hockley just after 8pm on Monday night and found a 41-year-old man who, despite their best efforts, died at the scene.

A 37-year-old woman was later arrested on suspicion of murder, while a 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Officers from West Midlands Police have remained at the scene to speak to witnesses and examine CCTV footage, while forensic work is also taking place in the area.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’ve arrested two people after a man was stabbed to death in Birmingham overnight.

"Paramedics called us to Hunters Road in Hockley just after 8pm yesterday, but despite their efforts the 41-year-old man died at the scene.

"His family has been informed.

"A woman aged 37 was arrested on suspicion of murder a short time later, along with a man aged 43 who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

"Officers remain at the scene today while forensic work is carried out, and while we speak to witnesses and examine CCTV."

Det Insp Michelle Thurgood said: “We are working hard to establish exactly what happened and why, and really need to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time.

“We believe there were people in the area at the time who saw what happened but have not yet been in touch with us, and it’s vital that they call us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website, or via 101, quoting log 5140 of 12 June.