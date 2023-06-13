Drug dealer jailed after his attack dogs killed grandmother in her own garden

Jailed: Darren Pritchard

Two American bulldogs belonging to Darren Pritchard, 44, broke through his fence into 85-year-old Lucille Downer's garden in Rowley Regis on Friday, April 2, 2021.

The grandmother died at the scene after the animals viciously bit her legs and neck, leaving gaping wounds, as her family and paramedics watched helplessly unable to get passed the dogs.

Lucille Downer was killed in her own garden

Pritchard eventually returned home and called the animals into his garden, when police arrested him they found £19,000 worth of cannabis and £35,000 cash in his home.

The two dogs, who neighbours had previously seen being mistreated and beaten by Pritchard, were called Sky and Pablo, and were put down shortly after the tragedy.

Pritchard arrived at Wolverhampton Crown Court carrying a sports bag into the dock with him as he "fully expecting a custodial term".

Sentencing Pritchard to 45 months for being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death, and 12 months for dealing cannabis, Judge Michael Chambers KC said: "Lucille Downer was an 85-year-old lady who lived a much-respected and long life.

"For anyone to die in such circumstances is truly tragic, but, suffering from dementia, she must have found this most shocking and upsetting.

"She was entitled to feel protected in her own garden, but the dogs forced their way through the fence and mauled her. You left them free to roam.

"No-one was able to get near them until you returned home and intervened. It is a measure of their ferocity and the injuries were dreadful."

Prosecutor Howard Searle told the judge the Pritchard had the dogs to act as a deterrent to those wanting to steal his drugs.

He said: "He treated his dogs as a resident not a family member in the house.

"Even calling one of the dogs Pablo, not after Pablo Picasso but after Pablo Escobar the drug dealer, shows why he had these dangerous dogs."

Lucille’s family said: “We are happy that Darren took accountability for the death of Lucille and pleaded guilty.

"Whilst the sentencing acts as a punishment for the death caused, it will not bring Lucille back to us."