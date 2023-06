Drink driver who mowed down pedestrian before speeding off with children in the car is jailed

A drink driver who hit a grandfather before speeding away with her children in the car has been jailed for two years and four months.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

The Citroen driven and dumped by Laura Preston in Morrisons car park Laura Preston was seen driving at 80mph in a 40mph zone before she ran over Carl Durbin on a pedestrian crossing in Willenhall on a Friday afternoon last March.