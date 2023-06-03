Notification Settings

Shop security worker assaulted at Co-op in Willenhall

By Lisa O'Brien

Police have released a CCTV image of a man officers want to speak to after a shop security worker was assaulted in Willenhall.

Police want to speak to this man
It happened after a man tried to steal items from Co-op, Lichfield Road, New Invention, on March 15.

Anyone who can help is asked to contact West Midlands Police via live chat on the police force's website.

Quote incident 20/261236/23.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

