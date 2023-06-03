Shop security worker assaulted at Co-op in Willenhall

It happened after a man tried to steal items from Co-op, Lichfield Road, New Invention, on March 15.
Anyone who can help is asked to contact West Midlands Police via live chat on the police force's website.
Quote incident 20/261236/23.
Police have released a CCTV image of a man officers want to speak to after a shop security worker was assaulted in Willenhall.
It happened after a man tried to steal items from Co-op, Lichfield Road, New Invention, on March 15.
Anyone who can help is asked to contact West Midlands Police via live chat on the police force's website.
Quote incident 20/261236/23.