Shock as yob repeatedly punches mother in front of children in 'sickening' road rage attack

Kate Darby, 36, pulled over to let two ambulances through on Thorns Road, Quarry Bank, on Sunday afternoon only to be viciously punched by an irate driver.

The speeding yob was forced to brake hard and then proceeded to get out of his car, walk to her vehicle, and punch her three times in the face before driving off.

The primary school worker had three children in the car who were left traumatised by the attack. Kate was taken to hospital after the incident where she received treatment for her facial injuries.

She said: "I can’t believe he did that to me and in front of the three boys, it was shockingly violent."

Kate says she phoned 999 and was told by the operator that as her attacker had driven off she was not in danger, and they would be in touch in the next three to five days.

Kate's furious partner Chris Foxall, from Brierley Hill, turned detective and launched his own appeal on Facebook, offering £500 for information about the attack.

Within 48 hours he had found CCTV of the attack and of the man's car speeding down Thorns Road, and handed details over to the police.

He told the Express & Star: "The police are so understaffed at the moment, I thought I had to do something so he would not get away with it.

"Anyone who thinks it's okay to assault a woman with three children in the car needs to be locked up. The CCTV footage of the attack is sickening to watch.

"It was a lovely sunny Sunday afternoon and she had the top down on her convertible car and he just leaned over and punched her full force in the face, we cannot believe it.

"She has been in bits ever since, thankfully she has not got any lasting injuries but it is so upsetting."

The 49-year-old managing director added: "Kate had to stop on the island as the car in front had stopped to let two ambulances across the island, as Kate went to drive away a car came flying down Thorns Road towards Lye and had to brake hard as Kate was on the island.

"He then sped past her and blocked both lanes of the road and got out shouting abuse at her, then punched her three times in the face with boys aged 14, 12 and four in the car with her."