Four arrests after double stabbing sees Birmingham city centre in lockdown

Two people were taken to hospital with stab injuries on Friday evening following disorder in the Centenary Square area of the city.

The incident happened outside the Library of Birmingham at around 5pm, with the area taped off by police.

Birmingham Police tweeted: "#INCIDENT | Two people have been taken to hospital with stab injuries this evening (Friday) after disorder in the Centenary Square area of #Birmingham.

"Officers are at the scene and four people have been arrested."

— Birmingham Police (@BrumPolice) May 19, 2023