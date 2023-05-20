Notification Settings

Four arrests after double stabbing sees Birmingham city centre in lockdown

By Ian HarveyBirminghamCrimePublished:

Four people were arrested after a double stabbing in Birmingham which saw part of the city centre locked down.

Two people were taken to hospital with stab injuries on Friday evening following disorder in the Centenary Square area of the city.

The incident happened outside the Library of Birmingham at around 5pm, with the area taped off by police.

Birmingham Police tweeted: "#INCIDENT | Two people have been taken to hospital with stab injuries this evening (Friday) after disorder in the Centenary Square area of #Birmingham.

"Officers are at the scene and four people have been arrested."

Earlier, a dispersal order had been put in place by police across Birmingham city centre and three men thought to be involved in organising a flash mob were arrested on suspicion of plotting to cause a public nuisance.

Ian Harvey

By Ian Harvey

